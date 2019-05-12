SEBRING — Re/Max Realty PLus in Sebring welcomes Regina Mooney to its ranks.

Mooney was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Because she is the daughter of a Real Estate developer and general contractor, she learned quickly how to match up clients and maximize their wants and needs. As a wife and a mother of three young children she understands the importance of how a home can create true happiness.

Mooney is truly passionate about finding ways to meet and exceed all of her clients’ expectations. She is constantly studying local market trends and enjoys navigating through the buying and selling process.

If you are looking for a Realtor, Mooney would love to assist you and she is always appreciative of referrals. Call her at 863-385-0077.

