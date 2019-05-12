SEBRING — Re/Max Realty PLus in Sebring welcomes Regina Mooney to its ranks.
Mooney was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Because she is the daughter of a Real Estate developer and general contractor, she learned quickly how to match up clients and maximize their wants and needs. As a wife and a mother of three young children she understands the importance of how a home can create true happiness.
Mooney is truly passionate about finding ways to meet and exceed all of her clients’ expectations. She is constantly studying local market trends and enjoys navigating through the buying and selling process.
If you are looking for a Realtor, Mooney would love to assist you and she is always appreciative of referrals. Call her at 863-385-0077.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.