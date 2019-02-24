SEBRING — The Heartland Association of Realtors held its annual Awards and Installation of Officers Banquet Feb. 7 at the Island View Restaurant.
The organization raised more than $10,000 at the event for the SunTrust #SebringStrong fund.
Florida Realtors District 10 Vice President Manny Quiros performed the official Induction Ceremony of the 2019 Heartland Association of Realtors officers and directors. 2019 HAR Officers are: President, Madge Stewart; President Elect, Lazaro Martinez; Vice President, Tracy King MacCornack; Treasurer, Whitney Buntenbach; Secretary, Jeanne Wheeler; and Immediate Past President, Rona Port. Directors are Ivan Barinas, Tammy Christian, Susan Compton, Brock Fazzini, Rebecca Fockler Musgrave, Kris Harrington, Sarah Spires, Wes Tanner.
The Heartland Association of Realtors sponsored the 2018 President’s Award, which was presented to Fazzini and Harrington by Port, 2018 HAR president.
Heartland National Bank sponsored the Hall of Fame Award, which was presented to Harrington by 2017 Hall of Fame Recipient Jean Eckman.
2017 Congeniality recipient Cullen Wheeler presented the 2018 Congeniality Award, sponsored by the Nielander Law Firm, to Bethany Rojas.
Wauchula State Bank sponsored the Association Achiever award presented to Madge Stewart, who was also the 2015 recipient.
2017 Realtor of the Year Sue Dean presented the coveted Realtor of the Year award to Mandy Elliott. The Realtor of the Year award was sponsored by John K. McClure, P.A.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sue Clark by 2017 recipient Cheryl Brantley and was sponsored by Wells & Associates Insurance.
Heartland Title Insurance Agency Company sponsored the Rookie of the Year Award earned by Crystal Anderson and presented by 2017 Rookie of the Year Yvonne Calhoun.
Heartland Realtors chose Supreme Lending as the 2018 Affiliate of the Year.
Geneva Financial and MidFlorida Credit Union were the Platinum Sponsors and provided the photo booth and entertainment. Royal Blue Sponsor Eileen Powers and Silver Sponsor Capstone Title LLC were also program and event sponsors.
Center State Home Inspections, Budget Bi-Rite Insurance and Supreme Lending provided door prizes.
The Heartland Association of Realtors congratulates all the award winners.
