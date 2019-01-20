This home is at 2801 Boulder Court in Sebring. It is priced for $164,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty.
Have you wanted to live in the Country Club of Sebring but didn’t think you could afford it? Now is your time to buy in this gorgeous family-friendly golfing community. Whether you are looking for a starter home or for the perfect winter retreat, this home will check all your desired boxes.
The home boasts nearly 1,700 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two full baths. It has tile floors and newer wood laminate throughout the house — no carpet. Tall ceilings and lots of natural light really open up the living areas. The home has been beautifully remodeled throughout with granite in the kitchen and baths.
The galley-style granite kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry. The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room combo. The rooms have space for the large furniture pieces. Plant shelves and large sliding doors off the dining area lead to the cement patio, which is a perfect grilling area. The living room also has sliding doors that lead to the screen porch and back yard.
The luxurious master suite has a master bath that leaves nothing to be desired. The bath is complete with a stunning walk-in shower and double vessel sinks. If all of that was not enough to make you fall in love, just wait until you see the master bedroom walk-in closet. It is huge; some would say it’s the size of a small bedroom.
An indoor laundry room provides added convenience and the home has an attached two-car garage. The annual homeowner’s association fee of $500 includes use of the community pool, playground and more.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780. Ask about MLS 260677.
