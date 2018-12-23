This home is at 1721 Lake Clay Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced for $139,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty of Highlands County.
Nestled on the shores of a deep canal to Lake Clay, this beautiful home is move-in ready! Nothing is left to be done here; the home boats new interior and exterior paint, flooring, counter tops, bathrooms, patios, deck/dock and more.
The home has a spacious, three-bedroom split floor plan. The property has desirable curb appeal with lush landscaping and a inviting front porch and front door.
Once you step inside you will quickly realize this home does not disappoint. It has a quaint breakfast nook area and a breakfast bar plus a large formal dining room.
The stunning kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The room has a pass through counter to the dining room.
You will love the three bedrooms and two full baths, an indoor laundry room and more. You will also love the location on the canal. You can fish right from your dock/deck and enjoy nightly bonfires right from the built in fire-pit. You may keep your boat on your own property and get to Lake Clay with ease as it is just a short boat ride down the canal.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780. Ask about MLS 260141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.