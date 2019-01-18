This home is at 5012 Birkdale Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $239,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
If you’ve been dreaming about living in an active adult community that offers a low-maintenance lifestyle with plenty of amenities and activities to keep you young, this two-bedroom, two-bath plus office villa fits that bill perfectly.
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the curb appeal of this home with its majestic palm tree out front, tasteful landscaping, a carriage-style garage door and pavered driveway. Enter through the screened front entry and designer front door to be greeted by this home’s generous open floor plan with tile laid on a diagonal offset pattern.
This home’s kitchen is a chef’s dream with its white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including an induction range, ceramic floors, pantry, tiled back splash and staggered cabinets. The kitchen has been extended giving you even more cabinet and counter space. A breakfast area overlooks the back yard and a breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the living area.
The spacious 15 by 20 great room adjoins the kitchen and dining area. The angled tile continues through the great room. The high ceilings, crown molding and upscale wall coloring add a rich feel to the room. It is open to the Florida room through sliding glass doors. This is the perfect home for family holidays because the floor plan flow allows guests to mingle well.
You’ll enjoy relaxing in the screened 14 by 18 lanai with its fantastic view of the golf course. It boasts a stone floor, fountain and has both a covered and screened area giving you plenty of room for outdoor furniture. It’s the perfect place for an evening drink with friends. A pavered patio area is outside of the lanai for grilling.
The owner’s suite, at 13 by 18, is spacious enough for a sitting area and has a large walk-in closet with a California-style closet system, cove ceiling and crown molding. It provides a relaxing retreat from your days on the golf course or pickleball court. The spa-like owner’s bath boasts a double vanity with marble counters, a solar tube for natural lighting, lighted vanity mirrors and a magnificent tiled walk-in shower. A door from your bath into the laundry room makes doing laundry almost fun.
The office in this home can also be used for guest visits as it has a built-in Murphy bed. A second bedroom and another bath may also be used by guests.
The laundry room features a front-load washer and dryer set on a ceramic pedestal, a deep sink, room for a deep freezer and plenty of cabinets.
Other features of this fabulous home include a two-car garage with epoxy sealed floor, plantation shutters, tankless water heater, solar attic fans, upgraded attic insulation, polyfoam insulation on exterior block walls, external water supplied by a common well and more.
Located just minutes from downtown, shopping and restaurants, this well-maintained villa built in 2013 offers 1,747 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 2,526 total square footage. The low homeowner’s association fee covers lawn mowing and edging, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the many amenities this beautiful community has to offer. Highlands Ridge has two championship golf courses, restaurants, two heated pools, library, fitness center, pickle ball, shuffleboard, tennis and more.
To schedule your private viewing of this lovely home, call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net. Visit HomesForSaleSebring.com and search for MLS 250433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.