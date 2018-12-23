This home is at 4004 Carter Creek Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $279,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed with The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group at the Country Club of Sebring office.
If you’ve been dreaming about living in an active adult community that offers a low-maintenance lifestyle with plenty of amenities and activities to keep you young, this is the perfect home and Highlands Ridge is just the right community!
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the curb appeal with the home flanked by beautiful palm trees, concrete curbing around the drive and tasteful landscaping. Enter through the screened front porch to be greeted by a generous open floor plan.
The recently updated kitchen is a chef’s dream with its white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors, pantry, tiled backsplash, wine fridge and staggered cabinets. A breakfast area overlooks the back yard and a breakfast bar separaties the kitchen from the living area.
The spacious great room adjoins the kitchen and dining Area. It is open to the Florida room through pocketing French doors. This is the perfect home for family holidays with its flowing floor plan and multiple living areas, allowing all your guests to mingle.
You’ll enjoy relaxing in the screened lanai with its fantastic view of the pool, golf course and landscaped yard. The heated, salt water pool is the perfect place to be on hot Florida summer days. Or just sit in the shade of the lanai enjoying nature or reading your favorite novel.
The master suite is 15 by 16, spacious enough for a sitting area. It has a large walk-in closet, cove ceiling and crown molding. The master bath has been recently updated and boasts a double vanity with granite counters, a jetted tub, glass blocks to let in natural light and a tiled walk-in shower.
Two other guest rooms share another full bath. A guest powder room half bath is off the laundry room.
The laundry room acts as a mud room coming in from the garage and includes cabinets and a newer washer and dryer.
Other features of this fabulous three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home includes a three-car garage, a new roof in 2018, exhaust fan in garage, polyfoam insulation on exterior block walls, Thermopane windows and newer appliances.
Located just minutes from downtown, shopping and restaurants, this well-maintained home built in 2004 offers 2,406 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 3,467 total square footage. The low homeowner’s association fee covers lawn mowing and edging.
This beautiful community offers many amenities. There are two championship golf courses, restaurants, two heated pools, library, fitness center, pickle ball, shuffleboard, tennis and more.
To schedule a private viewing, call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net. Visit HomesForSaleSebring.com. Search for MLS 250469.
