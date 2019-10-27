It’s the week of Halloween and depending on where you live you may have already participated in Trick or Treat activities. With Halloween falling on a weeknight, chances are you’ve had to make some accommodations if your wee ones like to beg for candy. Hopefully it will be more treats than tricks, but it seems like everyone likes a little scare now and then.
For many folks, spiders offer a bit more creep factor than they can handle. A lot of women cringe at the idea of relocating a spider and I’ve seen big, burly men shudder when pressed to step in. Around our house they are wondrous, marvelous creatures that beg for further inspection and identification. Whether we are shining a flashlight onto a three foot web of an orb weaver under a flood light or shining the grass for spider eyes, I just can’t get enough of the eight-legged wonders.
Spiders are completely different from humans which may be part of the ick factor. Most people lump them in with bugs, but spiders are not insects. So special, they belong in their own class- the arachnids. In addition to all those legs, spiders have two body parts- a cephalothorax and abdomen. Most also have eight eyes and there are about 4,000 species of spiders in North America.
From the cellar spiders which frequent our homes to the sheetweb weavers we see doting woodland fields on dewy mornings, spiders spin webbing from their spinnerets. Webbing produced can be sticky or dry. Web-building is a process and spiders will measure as they spin using their stealthy claws.
Predatory, spiders must sit and wait for insects to be captured in a spun snare or web or actively hunt and ambush their meal. Hollow jaws called chelicerae are linked to poison glands. When spiders bite their prey, venom and digestive juices are pumped into their prospective meal turning a bug into an insect-shaped tumbler of juicy goodness.
From long-legged web spinners to compact, furry jumping spiders, the variety is mind boggling. Thankfully nearly all spiders are harmless to humans. Most are familiar with the showy “Banana spider” of our region, a harmless spider named the Golden Silk spider. Quite large with black tufts on her legs, a close up look at the webbing reveals a golden hue.
The ones to watch out for are the Black widows and introduced Brown widow spiders. They prefer to hang out near sprinkler boxes, under fence rails and trash can lids. Anywhere that offers shielding from the elements and close proximity to water and artificial light can potentially provide good habitat. While rarely fatal, a bite from one of these will definitely leave you not feeling your best due to severe cramping from potent neurotoxins in the venom.
There seems to be much concern over Brown Recluse or Violin spiders. These non-hairy, smooth-skinned spiders are marked with a violin-shaped dark coloring on their cephalothorax. Preferring dry habitats, they are not commonly seen in our region. The venom of this species is a potent cytotoxin and causes tissue death at the bite site, resulting in an enlarging sore. With many other conditions and bacterial infections, such as MRSA, causing similar tissue damage, many “spider bites” may actually be from other issues.
Whether you love to hate them or just simply love them in general, spiders are an extremely important part of the balance of nature. Before squealing and squashing, take a moment to watch their behavior and maybe you too will find yourself fascinated by these creepy wonders.
