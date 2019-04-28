This home is at 1712 Hawthorne Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $187,500 and is listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus.
In the heart of Sebring on a street with many new homes, this three-bedroom, two-bath home is set on a secluded corner lot on over a third of an acre of manicured land.
This custom-built home was completed in 2015 and has 1,699 square feet under roof and 1,246 living square feet. It feels huge with its 12-foot cathedral ceilings and all the luxury comforts and conveniences of the most modern homes.
It has all tile floors and granite counter tops. This owner went overboard and added even more luxury and privacy features you won’t find in a home in this price range.
To start, a decorative rock brick accent was added to the front of the house for a custom finish. Six-inch baseboards and crown molding were added as finishing touches as well as a custom painted driveway and garage floor.
The 20 by 20 two-car garage has garage door openers as well as a $2,000 automatic remote-controlled lowering screen, which was upgraded to the newest white screen where you see out but can’t see in.
The kitchen has nice new appliances and granite countertops and was also upgraded with newer matching high-end Samsung appliances. Those upgrades include an over-sized refrigerator with three drawers with four and five ways to open the doors and drawers; with water and ice on the door; a double open-door on the right side to access things most used like milk; a soda and water center drawer that is made for easy organization and easy access to favorite drinks.
The stove also has a double-open feature where the door breaks in half, open on the top half for pizza or cookies, or fully opens for large items like a turkey. The digital microwave has the highest power for microwaves and many automatic button presets. The stove and dishwasher, which is super quiet, make your kitchen top-of-the line in quality. This is an appliance upgrade costing over $14,000.
The kitchen also features all cherry wood cabinets with soft-close drawers, recessed lighting and a 12-foot high cathedral ceiling.
The large, 13 by 23 living room opens to the kitchen with a wall mounted television and cable up high so no wires are in view. The room has crown molding and 20-inch ceramic tile for easy maintenance. There are brand name Pella tinted double-pane windows for energy efficiency.
The master bedroom, at 15 by 12, has crown molding with big windows for lots of light. The master bath has matching granite with double sink and walk-in shower. The guest bathroom is large with matching granite countertop and one sink and a tub/shower. There is also an in-house laundry room for added convenience.
The screened lanai is 12 by 9 with the newest white screen where you can’t see in but you can see out, perfect for privacy in case you want to add a hot tub.
There is beautiful landscaping and a barbecue area out back, a fenced seating area in the backyard for the dogs. There is a lot of room to build a caged pool or RV garage.
The home is close to AdventHealth Sebring, shopping, lakes and golf. It has a full security system with monitor and a full irrigation system. This house is better than new and is in a quiet neighborhood near all the stores, restaurants, schools, doctors and hospitals. High-speed internet is available, blinds, cable TV is available, ceiling fans, drapes. The list price was recently reduced and 2017 taxes were only $870.
For more information, call Oxsalida at 863-214-3663, email cheryloxsalida@gmail.com or visit highlandscountyhomes.com. Ask about MLS 262607.
