SEBRING — The Re/Max Realty Plus office in Sebring was recently recognized for its impressive sales performance by Re/Max Florida Region Vice President John Rainey.
“In 2018, you and your associates put up some very impressive numbers and helped a lot of homebuyers and sellers along the way,” Rainey said.
The Sebring office was presented with the Total Volume Achievement Award, a plaque commemorating their collective efforts to close more than $100 million in sales volume for 2018.
“Your office can take great pride in this well-deserved award,” Rainey said. “It recognizes your professionalism and your committment to providing clients with outstanding service.”
The plaque will be displayed in the office’s front lobby.
To contact the Sebring office, call 863-385-0077. The office is at 809 U.S. 27 South.
