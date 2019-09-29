We were walking the dingo when the trilling at the edge of our lawn stopped her in her tracks. Rotating her head like a satellite dish, she honed in and then stomped like a fox before rapidly digging to uncover the offending insect. Sadie Girl was on the hunt for a mole cricket.
Chances are you’ve seen these unusual subterranean crickets either around your home or jumping around area businesses underneath artificial light. Spending most of their time underground, they are uniquely adapted to life in the dirt.
With front legs outfitted with a pointed claw, they deftly tunnel in the loose soils of our region. Named for their mole-like existence, they are considered a turf grass or lawn pest. We do have one nature mole cricket- of about three species found locally- that is not considered an invasive pest.
What’s the problem with these critters? As they tunnel, they feed on the roots of your grass, causing dead patches which then invite other pest plants species, commonly referred to as weeds, to infiltrate your luxurious lawn. Interestingly, most turf grass is also an introduced species, so this column is not going to focus on the pros or cons of your personal landscape choices.
Mole crickets are apparently pretty tasty as a lot of other creatures will dine on them. While that might be a solution to your infestation, the need to dig up to dine creates more turf grass damage and leaves many a homeowner grousing about the expense and effort to eradicate these pests.
If bugs aren’t on your list of favorite things, you might not be delighted to know they also fly. Mostly nocturnal, males will sit at the entrance of their wee burrow and sing for females who are out flying in the dark. Remarkably, some species end their tunnels in the shape of the letter U to help magnify the volume of their calls so females can hear them better.
If you don’t have a mole cricket stomping dingo, how can you get rid of these pests? University of Florida offers great tips for non-chemical, environmentally-friendly natural plantings to draw predatory insects to do the work for you- https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lawn-and-garden/mole-crickets/.
Best of all, natural plantings will provide ongoing protection whereas chemical applications may require continual use and potentially impact other beneficial insects that are already protecting your yard or providing nourishment to other native species of wildlife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.