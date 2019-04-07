This home is at 3807 Duffer Road in Sebring. It is priced for $215,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This spacious Golf Hammock home has three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. There is so much to offer whether you are looking for a home in a fantastic family-oriented neighborhood or a retiree retreat with a championship golf course, driving range and clubhouse for socializing with friends.
Walking up to the front door, the curb appeal is very inviting, with mature landscape and a screen enclosed front entry. As you enter through the double front doors you will immediately notice the spacious open floor with a high cathedral ceiling.
The 26 by 19 living room extends to the pocketed sliding glass doors that open to the lanai, which brings the outside in. The dining room is to the right of the front door and has a large window overlooking the front yard and allows an abundance of natural light. The living room flows to the bonus space that is currently used as a breakfast room, but can also be a family room. It is tiled and opens with sliding glass door to the lanai. This is perfect when entertaining.
The spacious kitchen has a pass-through bar to the living room. This is great feature when entertaining guests. The kitchen offers white cabinets with wood trim, lots of counter space and has plenty of storage. In addition, there is an island with a prep sink.
The master bedroom will accommodate large furniture and has a spacious walk-in closet. The master bath is a generous size with a walk-in shower, large vanity space and linen closet. A set of sliding glass doors open from the master bedroom to the lanai and overlooks the backyard.
The secondary bedrooms are spacious with one bedroom having built-in cabinets for the much-desired home office. The hall/guest bathroom has an exterior door that will be ideal if you decide to add a future pool. The backyard is large and can easily accommodate a pool.
You will love spending time in the screened lanai whether grilling out, dining or enjoying a morning cup of coffee. This home is situated on approximately a half acre with lush landscaping. This home is mostly original and neutral making it the perfect blank canvas to add your personal taste, preferred updates and style.
Take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com or call Cool at 863 873-7243 to schedule a showing. Ask about MLS 261958.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.