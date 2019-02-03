This home is at 1871 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $599,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Inviting curb appeal and Coral Gables charm welcomes you to this beautiful 1925 Spanish-revival architectural style home on the shores of Lake Jackson and in the heart of Sebring. The home is situated on a 35,000-square-foot lot with 100 feet of lakefront. Privately tucked away behind a wall with terracotta tile accents, the circular driveway leads the way to this historical beauty.
Upon entering the home, you will step into the beautiful sun room with clay tiled flooring and new Andersen windows for lots of natural light There is a second entrance of French doors into the sun room from the porte-cochere with covered parking on the side of the home. Moving forward from the front door through the sun room you will see two sets of French doors. One set opens to the living room to the left with high ceilings, crown molding and a gas fireplace. The second set opens to the dining room. The flow is ideal when entertaining family and friends. A doorway leads from the dining room to the breakfast room and kitchen.
The kitchen is any chef’s delight and was updated with white cabinets, solid surface counter tops and a gas stove. A counter separates the breakfast room from the kitchen and features matching built-in cabinets for display and a buffet for serving. Beyond the kitchen is a large laundry room. Natural gas is available for the stove, water heater and dryer.
From the living room, a doorway opens to the hall. Off the hall are several rooms, a den/bonus room, updated hall bathroom with a jetted spa tub, a large bedroom, and a family room.
The family room is a flexible space as it was originally a bedroom and playroom and can easily be converted back to a bedroom or continue to be used as a family room. French doors open from this area to a large screen porch overlooking the lake.
The screened porch extends across the back of the home and is L-shaped with a bar area and entrance to the kitchen.
Downstairs, hardwood flooring is in the hallway, bedrooms, kitchen and breakfast room. New carpet has been installed in the living room and dining room. Crown molding is featured throughout the home along with more details such as original glass door knobs.
A staircase from the hallway leads upstairs to the dedicated private master suite and bathroom. The bathroom has been updated with a walk-in shower. There is a dressing room with lots of storage. The upstairs is freshly painted and has new carpet. A small balcony faces the lake from the master bedroom.
The home has approximately 2,600 square feet of living space and 3,800 total square feet.
In addition to the main house there is a detached two-car garage with a cottage. The 600-square-foot cottage has a living room overlooking the lake, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom. Lakeside is a screened activity room to use while enjoying lake fun. Also included is a shared dock and boat house with a private lift for a boat.
The grounds have many varieties of antique camellia bushes and are in full bloom this time of the year.
You will enjoy stunning sunsets in the evenings as the back of the home faces west. This special home has been a memory maker for the same family for the past 40 years and is ready for new owners to start making their own special memories with family and friends in the years to come.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com. Search for MLS 260807.
