This home is at 745 Golfside Lane in Sebring. It is priced for $229,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams of Highlands County.
Location, location, location! This home is right on the Sebring Municipal Golf Course, and close to the YMCA, walking/biking paths, restaurants, shopping and more! Nestled on a double lot, this sprawling home has so much to offer.
From the inviting curb appeal and RV pad and hookup, to the spacious floor plan with tons of storage — this home is sure to please. Step inside to a unique foyer that is in the center of the house.
The home boasts over 2,100 square feet of indoor living space and another 750-plus square feet of outdoor, screened living space. It has three over-sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. With closets and storage space galore, there is no shortage here.
The master bedroom has a huge ensuite that offers his-and-her closets, a long double vanity and dressing area and a walk-in shower.
The large living room has a wall of triple sliding doors that lead to the screened lanai. The lanai has awesome golf course views and tons of natural light.
The open kitchen has a convenient pass through window and counter to the lanai. A large, spacious breakfast bar overlooks the family room and breakfast nook area. This bar offers tons of counter space and even additional dining seating if needed.
A third bath is on this wing of the house and features an exterior door to the screen lanai and backyard. It makes a perfect pool bath. And guess what? The in-ground pool is still there — but has been filled in. Plumbing and skimmer and all still there if you want to uncover it.
The property has an attached two-car garage where the laundry room and two more storage closets are.
This home is incredibly spacious and has so much to offer. Whether you are looking for a winter retreat or year round living — be sure to add this one to your list of must see.
For more information, call the Elliotts at 863-658-3780. Ask about MLS 263306.
