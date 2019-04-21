This home is at 253 Sheppard Road NW in Lake Placid. It is priced for $315,000 and is listed with Steve Fruit with Re/Max Realty Plus II in Lake Placid.
This sprawling home features a four-car garage and an RV garage. With a golf course view in front and a caged, heated pool in the back, you will love the vistas from every room.
The huge kitchen is a gourmet chef’s dream with lots of wood cabinets, pot drawers, Corian countertops, breakfast bar, large eat-in area and even a wood burning fireplace.
The large living area is tiled and currently set up with a dining room, with light, bright and open spaces.
The big master suite has a large walk-in closet and a bath with a “door-less” walk-in shower.
The big in-ground, caged, heated pool has a marcite finish that has been recently re-done and a concrete deck that has been freshly painted.
This home is sited on two lots with an adjacent build-able third lot, giving you privacy, room for a garden or you can build a spec home.
You must see the garage spaces to believe them. A four-car garage and huge RV port give you all the space you need. The RV port has a loft area and a separate office or shop room.
The windows in this home have all been replaced, and the entire home has been repainted. It is in a neighborhood of upscale homes close to Placid Lakes Country Club and two of the Heartland’s best lakes.
Placid Lakes homeowners get access to the gated park on Lake June for a voluntary $25 per year!
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Fruit at 863-414-4919, email Steve@TeamFruit.com or visit TeamFruit.com. Ask about MLS 262436.
