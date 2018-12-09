This home is at 4122 Carter Creek Lane in Avon Park. It is priced for $242,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a stunning, custom-built home with panoramic views of the 10th fairway located at the North Course in Highlands Ridge, one of the most popular 55-plus communities in Highlands County.
The home boasts 2,228 living square feet with a total of 3,378 square feet. It has a beautiful tiled and screened entryway. As you enter the home it opens into a spacious great room, bamboo flooring, built-in shelving and surround sound throughout the home for that extra touch of class.
This home offers three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, golf cart garage, a huge screened and tiled lanai with a sunken spa and a beautiful view of the golf course from most rooms.
The master suite has rich chestnut bamboo flooring, tray ceiling, oversized master bath, split vanities, walk-in shower with dual shower heads, block glass window, and his-and-her closets.
The kitchen has a wrap-around bar, staggered cabinets, solid surface counter tops, block glass, neutral tiled backsplash and a breakfast nook with a bay window for another amazing view of the golf course. The room has plenty of cabinet space and also a large pantry.
A bright and roomy laundry area includes cabinets above the washer/dryer plus a laundry sink. The home has a security system, generator hookup, insulated hot water heater and has attractive furniture package that is being sold separately.
This community offers great amenities that include two golf courses, two swimming pools, tennis court, pickleball, fitness room, fishing and so much more.
To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com. Ask about MLS 250210.
