This home is at 5500 Angelo Circle in Sebring. It is priced for $312,000 and is listed with Jo Ann Sutton with Ridge Real Estate.
Located in the exclusive Preserve at Sun ‘n Lake, this stunning three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath, pool home on the golf course is loaded with features and upgrades. This home has almost 2,200 square feet and was built in 2003.
The home has 12 feet of sliding glass doors that open to the huge lanai and pool area. The pool is heated. An outdoor half bath and outdoor shower keep people from having to go through the house with wet feet. The lanai floor has a custom epoxy finish and the pool has a waterfall feature.
Inside you will find all rooms have diagonal, oversize tile, new upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans as well as a central vac system.
The kitchen has solid surface counter tops, custom cabinets, crown molding, recessed lighting, a sky light and a decorative custom tile inlay in the floor. French doors lead to the lanai from the breakfast nook.
The over-sized master bedroom has tray ceilings, crown molding and French doors to the lanai.
The exterior has been recently painted. A new air conditioner was installed in 2018. The pool heater is also new. The driveway and garage have a custom epoxy finish as well as a skeeter beater and separate golf cart door. The entrance way has a custom screen enclosure and leaded glass double doors.
For more information, call Sutton at 863-446-1030. Ask about MLS 262229.
