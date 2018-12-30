This home is at 2001 Manatee Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $425,000 and is listed with Elease DeYoung with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home is stunning and is on Lake Sebring. If you are looking for the luxury of a home with a pool as well as being on the lake you will find it here.
This home has a new roof, new dock and screen enclosure on pool. As an added bonus the lot next door at 2007 Manatee Drivw [PID# C-12-34-28-020-00A0-0170] is included in sale. Currently the home has been used seasonally.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry with pull-out shelving and a large breakfast counter. The living room, family room and master bedroom have French doors that open to pool area, with a great view of the lake. There are beautiful wood beams throughout main living areas.
The master bath is stunning with all tile on floor and walls, plus two large walk-in closets and beautiful crown molding. The large laundry room has plenty of storage.
You will feel like you are at the beach when you jump into your own salt water pool with a beautiful enlarged screening. The grown landscaped trees in the back offer privacy on the walkway to the dock, which is made of composite wood and maintenance free. There is enough room for a boat, jet ski or other recreational toys. It is a great place to just sit and have watch a sunset.
For more information, call DeYoung at 863-414-1450 (cell) or 863-402-5703 (office), or email edeyoung@bhhsflpg.com or eleasedeyoung@yahoo.com. Ask about MLS 249866.How to Appear in People in Real Estate
Members of the Heartland Association of Realtors who want to submit articles about their professional achievements should call Eileen Powers at 863-386-5809. People in Real Estate submissions appear on a space availability basis. All submissions are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.