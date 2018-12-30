This home is at 2881 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $640,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This private executive four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home with a detached three-car garage is on premier Lake Jackson. The property is situated on approximately one acre of waterfront close to town.
Wander down the long circular private driveway to the front entry and detached three-car garage. Landscaping along the sides of the property lines lends to a private retreat feel.
The property underwent renovations in 2014 that included the detached oversized three-car garage. The garage is connected to the home with a breezeway. Once you step into the home through the double doors from the recently renovated front stoop area you will walk into a formal living room/dining room combination. The room has glass sliding glass doors overlooking the backyard.
You will notice the lush, landscaped backyard with grandfather oak trees and lake views. Continue through the doorway into the updated kitchen/family room combo. You are greeted with soaring high ceilings and transom windows that create a lot of natural light.
The kitchen was recently updated and is sure to please any master chef and serves as the heart of this home. There is plenty of space on the gorgeous white quartz counter tops and you will love the double bowl farmhouse sink.
The great room has wood flooring and a gas fireplace and is a perfect space for entertaining. The family room also offers lake access through glass sliders.
All of the glass sliders in the home have sliding plantation shutters too. This adds to the element of privacy. All the windows are also adorned with custom plantation shutters.
Off of the great room is a laundry room styled after the kitchen and has an access door leading to the breezeway. Another bathroom and bedroom is in the front of the home, which allows access to the front foyer without accessing the main home. This space could be converted into an office or a mother in-law quarters and by adding a kitchenette to the laundry room you could make it private.
From the great room is a tri-level stairway. Steps up from the great room is the owner’s suite and down one level are two secondary bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths.
The owner’s suite has a closet fit for a queen and her king! Enjoy stunning views of the lake from the private balcony. The owner’s bath has a glass enclosed walk-in shower, additional large soaker tub and quartz counters with double vanity.
With a little imagination, the space where the two secondary bedrooms are could easily be configured to add a third bedroom, making it a five-bedroom home.
The bath in this area is ideal for multiple users, with two toilet vanity areas that share a tub/ shower room. One vanity area has access from the hall and the other has a private entrance. One bedroom has access to the lake through glass sliders and the other larger bedroom has spectacular lake views through a huge window.
Walk out from the great room, formal living room or secondary bedroom to a covered rear open lanai that overlooks the lush backyard. The backyard faces to the south and has some of the best views of the lake.
The property has more than 90 feet of waterfront on Lake Jackson with a seawall and a deck is out by the water. Lake Jackson is a 3,212-acre lake located in the city limits. It is a sandy ridge bottom clear lake known for recreation but also has great bass and speck fishing. A health trail runs around the entire exterior of the lake and has approximately 10 miles of continuous sidewalk all the way around for walking or bicycles.
Sebring is located in the heart of Highlands County and is the county hub. It is approximately two hours to either coast and within 90 miles of 90 percent of the state’s population, without the crime rate and traffic. This is a great home to view for any lake front buyer.
For more information, call Dell at 863-381-0400 Search for MLS 248328.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.