This home is at 5702 South Key in Sebring. It is priced for $325,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This huge, stunning waterfront home with inground pool and a dock into Key Lake is situated on almost an acre of land with a partially fenced-in yard. This property is located in the Harder Hall area and will capture your attention the moment you pull into this magnificently landscaped yard.
The custom-built split plan five-bedroom, three-bath home boasts 3,182 square feet of living space and 4,950 total square feet under roof plus an oversized side-entry garage.
A spacious master suite has a huge California walk-in closet, and a fireplace shared between the bedroom and the master bath. The master bath has his-and-her sinks, jetted jacuzzi and private water closet. There is access to the pool area from the master suite with a wonderful view of the lake.
The kitchen was completely remodeled with quartz counter tops, custom cabinets with lazy susan, reverse osmosis system, large pantry and plant shelves. There are 12-foot ceilings in the kitchen, living room and dining area with crown molding.
Four additional bedrooms are on the other side of the home with a Jack-and-Jill bath between two of the bedrooms. The bedrooms have new carpet. Another guest bathroom leads to the pool area.
Once you step out to the pool area you’ll be hooked. It is a very peaceful setting with a breathtaking view of the lake. The private covered dock has plenty of space to sit and enjoy the serene sounds of nature.
It’s obvious the owner took great pride in this property as it shows it’s been very well maintained. Many upgrades to the home includes newer air-conditioner units, all screen doors, pool cage screen and window screening has been recently replaced. Plantation shutters are throughout the home.
If you are looking for your own piece of paradise this property will not disappoint. For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.