This home is at 192 Grandview Blvd. in Lake Placid. It is priced for $261,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Located in the lovely 55-plus elegant community of Tomoka Heights, this three-bedroom, two-bath home is right across from Lake Henry.
The kitchen has been totally remodeled with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. It opens into the family room. The home has beautiful porcelain tile and wood laminate flooring, a cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings. You won’t have to miss a second of the game as you can watch the news or your cooking show from a wall mounted television in the kitchen.
Enter into the master bedroom and notice the custom plantation shutters, cathedral ceilings, a huge 6 by 10 walk-in closet and, best of all, pocket door sliders that lead to the Florida room. Both the master suite and the living room open into a very large Florida room. A master ensuite has elegant cultured marble throughout and porcelain tile, double vanity sinks with dark wood cabinets, a spa-like tub and a huge glassed-in shower with two shower heads.
Two nicely sized guest bedrooms have wood laminate flooring and lots of natural light; one of the bedrooms features custom plantation shutters. The guest bathroom also has a double vanity sink, tub and porcelain tile throughout.
A spacious indoor laundry room is complete with a washer and dryer.
This is a great home for entertaining and the large wall mounted television is included. It is a fine home for enjoying the Florida lifestyle and there’s so much more that you’ll have to see for yourself!
The Tomoka Heights community offers a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, game room, association activities, boat ramp access to Lake Henry and a community park.
For more information or to preview this home, call Campbell at 863-381-1848. Ask about MLS 263918.
