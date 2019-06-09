This home is at 5614 Lilac Road in Sebring. It is priced for $285,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Here is an opportunity to home a peaceful setting home tucked away on Key Lakes in Orange Blossom Estates.
This property is landscaped beautifully with concrete curbing, painted driveway and all new exterior paint. The roof was replaced in 2017 and there is a new hot water heater too. Jump right into the home’s heated saltwater pool all year round. The screened lanai has ample room for entertaining and the pool has a waterfall feature.
The home has over 1,900 living square feet under air conditioning and over 2,400 under roof. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an additional office space that could be fourth bedroom, and an extra bonus room.
The master bedroom has French doors opening to the pool area. The great room is 20 by 17 with high ceilings and sliding glass doors that pocket over to gain access to the amazing entertaining area of the pool.
The kitchen has a bar overlooking the great room and dinette area with windows overlooking the pool and lake. The home has no carpet and that makes lake and pool living easier for clean up.
The backyard is completely fenced in and faces the east for gorgeous sunrises and cooler evenings overlooking the lake from the completely finished dock. There is a brick paver walkway leading to the dock. The dock features electric and water. There is a shed for the handyman or woman of the family. The garage is large too.
This home is conveniently located in Orange Blossom Estates and is the desirable school district of Cracker Trail Elementary School, Sebring Middle School and Sebring High School. It is close to the YMCA, Highlands Hammock State Park and many other great outdoor activities.
Imagine having the whole family over for pool parties all year long with the heated pool.
This home is sure to please everyone and priced to sell. For more information or to schedule a showing, call Dell at 863-381-0400. Look at the professional photos at dawndell.com. Search for MLS 265086.
