This home is at 54 Clubhouse Lane in Sebring. It is priced for $174,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
This is a beautifully updated three-bedroom, two-bath upscale golf course villa that has been immaculately kept. It has an open, split floor plan with cathedral ceilings and it is nicely furnished.
The home has more than 1,500 living square feet and it is the largest unit available in the Water Way Patio Homes community in Spring Lake.
The bright, open kitchen has hard surface countertops, a breakfast bar and lots of cabinets. Right off the kitchen is the utility room and a screened two-car garage.
The $40,000 master bathroom renovation will surely be a delight. The bath features a large corner glass shower, two shower heads, extra large vanity with double sinks, cultured marble and loads of cabinets.
The screened rear porch faces the canal and the golf course. You can fish in the back when you’re not golfing. The community’s clubhouse and restaurant are just a short golf cart ride away. This villa is an ideal getaway for the golfer at heart.
The owner also owns and is selling the attached villa, which is ideal for guests friends or to put in the rental program.
For more information, call Campbell at 863-381-1848. Ask about MLS 260384.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.