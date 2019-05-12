This home is at 91 Lake Byrd Blvd. in Avon Park. It is priced for $262,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This waterfront property is the perfect place to call home! This neighborhood is a rare find, tucked away and is very quiet and private. This home is built with reinforced concrete walls to withstand hurricane-force winds. It has vinyl siding and a large oversized garage plus a boat dock for fishing, swimming or just relaxing.
This home is being sold mostly furnished and offers panoramic views of Lake Byrd from the living and dining rooms and two of the bedrooms.
The living and dining area features vaulted ceilings with tongue and groove cedar and terra cotta tile flooring for easy maintenance. Windows line the front of the house, which overlooks the front porch and a gorgeous view of Lake Byrd. French doors lead to the porch.
The kitchen has wood cabinets with plenty of counter and storage space and it is open to the living and dining area, making this an ideal place to cook and entertain.
All three bedrooms are generously sized and include full baths, with plenty of space as well as step-in showers and wide doorways, making the spaces handicap friendly.
The oversized garage has screened windows for better ventilation, a skeeter beater screen and it offers plenty of space for all those waterfront toys. This is an ideal place also for use as an oversized porch.
This home has a metal roof and the property has just been updated with newer landscaping to the front with flowering azaleas and freshly mulched landscaping beds. You can go fishing or just sit and relax on the dock and admire the clear sand bottom lake and the gorgeous sunsets.
If you are looking for a super nice waterfront home with a private setting and plenty of fun on the water, then this may be the home for you.
For more information or to make an appointment to preview this beautiful waterfront home, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Visit teresabock.com and search for MLS 250430, as well as other listings.
