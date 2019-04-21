This home is at 2242 Oak Beach Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced for $299,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty of Highlands County.
This amazing Lake Josephine waterfront home has recently been renovated inside and out. Incredible does not even begin to describe to remodel.
Tucked away on the peaceful shores of Lake Josephine, it is a chance to own your own slice of paradise. The property has inviting curb appeal with lush landscaping and tropical foliage.
A huge slate tiled front porch has a pergola roof and covered entryway. Step inside to sheer luxury.
Every surface of this home has been updated. Your eyes will instantly be drawn to the wood floors, vaulted ceilings with wood beams and the focal point of the living room — the custom built fireplace (insert) surround and mantle. You can’t help but picture your Christmas stockings hanging here.
The living room is wide open to the phenomenal dining room. This space is so amazing with a wall of windows offering panoramic waterfront views. And lets not forget the custom-built farmhouse table (available for purchase) that is simply perfect for this space.
The kitchen in this home is nothing short of incredible and leaves nothing to be desired. A gorgeous kitchen has a granite island, stainless steel appliances and brick-inspired backsplash. With plenty of soft close cabinets, with crown molding accents at the top, cabinet and counter space is not a problem here.
Double French doors in the kitchen lead out to the massive deck that overlooks the lake. It is the perfect setup for a backyard barbecue. Grill on the deck and enter right to the kitchen.
A large, spacious mudroom has deck access too. This space can be the perfect mudroom or even a butler’s pantry.
The home has a split floor plan. The awesome master bedroom has a bathroom with a granite vanity and double sinks, and a stunning, walk-in tiled shower with mosaic tiled floor. The master has his and her closets and double French doors that lead to a bonus space.
This bonus space would make and ideal home office, nursery, sitting room, reading nook or more. The possibilities are endless. The French doors also let a lot of natural light into the master bedroom.
One the other side of the house are two more large bedrooms and another full bath that has granite with double sinks and huge linen closet.
Love to fish? Dock your boat on your very own dock, or fish and watch the sunsets here.
For more information, call the Elliotts at 863-658-3780.
