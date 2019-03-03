This home is at 2959 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced for $325,000 and is listed with Mandy and Norman Elliott, The Elliott Team, with Keller Williams Realty of Highlands County.
When you think of a lake house, most people think of a home with waterfront views from nearly every window and a home you can entertain in. You want yourself and your guests to be able to enjoy the water even from inside the comfort of your home. That is exactly what this home on Lake Placid has to offer.
This home is nestled on an over sized lot, 90 by 175, directly on the shores of Lake Placid. Enjoy a long driveway that offers plenty of room for parking when you host those summer lake days.
Step inside to a huge sprawling floor plan and great room with vaulted wood beam ceilings. You will love the open feeling of this two-bedroom, two-bath home, as the living room, kitchen and dining room are all open to each other. No one will be excluded when you are entertaining.
The large kitchen has plenty of counter and prep space. There is plenty of room to add a butcher block island if you wanted one. The kitchen offers a pass through window and counter into the family room.
The huge 16-by-33 family room has a wall of windows overlooking the lake.
You can enjoy water views from the kitchen, dining room, living room and the family room as well as one of the bedrooms.
There are two large bedrooms, one with a private bath. Both bathrooms have been updated.
An attached two-car garage and indoor laundry room provides added convenience. Although some aspects of this home may be cosmetically dated, it’s an awesome floor plan. A little sweat equity would go a long way here. You could transform this one into the lake home of your dreams or keep it as it is.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780. Ask about MLS 262458.
