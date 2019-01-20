ORLANDO — Real estate helps drive Florida's growth, and figuring out what lies ahead in 2019 is a key question for policymakers, residents and Realtors. That's the focus of this year's Florida Realtors 2019 Real Estate Trends summit, which also will feature an update and panel discussion on the state's water quality issues.
Several highly respected economists and environmental research scientists will share their insights at Florida Realtors 2019 Real Estate Trends from 12:30-2:30 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 24. Tickets are not required.
The session is a highlight of Florida Realtors' annual Mid-Winter Business Meetings, which take place from Jan. 23-26 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, 6677 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando.
Speakers include Dr. Len Kiefer, deputy chief economist for Freddie Mac, who will discuss the U.S. housing market and its 2019 outlook; Dr. Brad O'Connor, Florida Realtors chief economist, who will offer an update on Florida's housing and real estate markets; and Shannon McGann, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Association of Realtors, who will provide an update on NAR's advocacy efforts.
"Florida's powerhouse economy continues to churn out new jobs, retiree migration to Florida is on the rise, and millennials are coming into their prime homebuying years," O'Connor said. "But at the same time, homebuilders continue to face constraints, home prices and mortgage rates are both on the rise, and there are increasing signs that the current business cycle is getting a bit long in the tooth.
"At this year's Florida Real Estate Trends summit, we'll be focusing on how these factors will interact to shape the direction of Florida's housing markets in 2019," O'Connor said.
During the second half of the summit, Tom Frick, director of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's (DPE) Division of Environmental Assessment and Restoration, will talk about "A Paradise in Peril: Water Quality in Florida," along with Dr. Katherine Hubbard, a research scientist at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWC-FWRI).
Realtors and anyone interested in Florida's future should attend the upcoming Real Estate Trends event, says 2019 Florida Realtors President Eric Sain, a Realtor and district sales manager with Illustrated Properties in Palm Beach.
Florida's beautiful waterways and beaches are one of the state's biggest assets, Sain said. He adds that addressing the state's water quality issues and protecting its water resources is a top concern of Realtors across Florida.
"Not only does Florida Realtors 2019 Real Estate Trends summit offer the opportunity to learn what trends may develop for this year — it also offers the chance to find out more about the water issues that threaten our state and the quality of life we all enjoy," Sain said.
