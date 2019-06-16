This home is at 606 Entrada Ave. in Sebring. It is priced for $249,900 and is listed with Barbara Bonasera with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This wonderful home in desirable Harder Hall was built in 2006 and offers 2,368 living square feet and 3,363 total square feet. Recent upgrades make it look brand new.
You will love the open concept this home offers along with a split bedroom floor plan, spacious living and dining rooms, and fabulous 14 by 25 family room.
All bedrooms feature a walk-in closet. Additional interior features include cathedral ceilings, wood laminate flooring in livings areas, carpet in the bedrooms, crown molding, and chair railing in the dining room, jetted garden tub in guest bathroom, a central vacuum system and hurricane panels.
The kitchen is situated in the center of the home. It opens to the dining room and provides a large breakfast bar that opens to the family room as well. You will find wood cabinets, granite countertops, tiled back splash, and new stainless steel appliances replaced in 2018. There is an abundance of storage space including two pantries.
Off the kitchen you will enjoy the convenience of an in-house laundry room, which includes the washer and dryer, storage cabinets and utility sink.
The spacious master bedroom features sliding glass doors offering access to the enclosed screened porch in the rear of the home. The master bath has a walk-in shower, wrap-around double sink vanity and a large walk-in closet.
The home has a freshly painted interior and exterior and well irrigation. No need to do without power during a storm. The home is wired for a generator and includes the generator as well. The property is on city water and sewer, and no homeowners association fees.
Furniture is also available for purchase separately. This is a must see home!
Enjoy two nearby golf courses, beautiful Lake Jackson for fishing or boating, and serene Highlands Hammock State Park for its nature trails. All this at your fingertips, as well as shopping and restaurants.
For more information or to schedule a showing, call or text Bonasera at 863-441-0168 or email at barbarabonasera@gmail.com.
