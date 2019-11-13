LAKE PLACID — The 6th annual Highway Park Founder’s Day Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at RCMA South at 132 Curve St. in the Highway Park subdivision. The free family-friendly event is open to the public.
This year’s event was organized by Highway Park Neighborhood Council President Tiffany Green. She has ensured the day is filled with health education, entertainment and remembering the historical roots of the neighborhood.
“The event celebrates the history of the Highway Park Community, which was founded in 1935,” HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon said. “One of the favorite events is the Voice of The Ancestors where senior citizens take to the mic to recall the history of Lake Placid, not just Highway Park.”
There will also be several health screenings that guests are encouraged to participate in.
“Dr. Jane Bucci of Bucci Eye Care Sebring will be providing free eye pressure exams,” Colon said.
Senior citizens over 70 years old will receive a free continental breakfast and juice as an encouragement to participate in the screenings.
Several agencies have joined together to make the event a continued success. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Services through Achieving Diversity and Public Trust COPS ADAPT, for short, will have a Kid Zone set up with games and kids will eat free. Face painting by Gingerlee Dread is available for a small donation to the NAACP. RCMA has donated its center for the day’s event. The Health Fair portion of the event is funded by Florida Blue, which contributed $1,000, and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, according to Colon.
Archbold Biological Station will bring out fossils, snakes and more for hands-on discussion and education. Youngsters will be able to get up close and personal with nature found in the ecosystems that surround the local area.
Guests of all ages can enjoy workshops in art, taught by Shirley Wilson, a poetry workshop and Felix El Gata will lead a drumming workshop. The live music will be provided by The Rusty Trumpet Band.
For more information, see the Highway Park Neighborhood website at hpng.org or on Facebook.
