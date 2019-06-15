LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Neighborhood Council held its annual All Community Meeting recently. Pastor Kenneth Davis opened his church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, and hosted the event at 135 E.A. Smith St.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the vision for the neighborhood and consider projects for the next year. The meeting was open to the public and had many guest speakers and dignitaries present. Sheriff Paul Blackman, County Commissioner Arlene Tuck, Lt. Clay Kinslow, Bishop Major Callahan and concerned neighbors were all in attendance.
Residents and individuals from outside of Highway Park were given an open forum to recognize those whose efforts to improve the community were outstanding.
“Erin Rogers, a member of the HPNC Wele Youth Leadership Team, was acknowledged for her win of the Keep Florida Beautiful Youth Award,” HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon said.
The award is an impressive achievement for Rogers, who is just 12 years old.
The HPNC has been working very hard on cleaning up litter from roadsides and yards, and mowing and cleaning up empty lots.
“The agency discussed the Florida Department of Transportation’s Keep Our Paradise Litter Free program and asked for volunteers” Colon said. “Taylor Street and the historic cemetery are the Adopt-a-Street area chosen for the FDOT program.”
Tuck gave updates on her experience from a town council member to county commissioner and her plans in that capacity. She also fielded questions from the audience.
Highlands County Animal Services was represented by Lt. Clay Knislow. He discussed citizen safety and stray or roaming animals.
“He was able to advise the audience on how to ‘properly’ report Animal Control problems such as ‘pitbulls’ and other dogs roaming the neighborhood without a leash, no collars or tags, rabies prevention and chicken roundups,” Colon said.
Sheriff Blackman provided an update on crime statistics which has increased compared to 2017 and 2018 and the COPS ADAPT [Community Oriented Policing Services to Achieve Diversity and Public Trust] program].
Blackman said he was pleased with the attendance and explained that the uptick in arrests did not mean an uptick in crime. It means that the COPS ADAPT program is catching more people because of increased deputy presence in the neighborhood. He credits the deputies for forming trust with neighbors.
“The sheriff spoke with neighbors and was encouraged by their feedback,” a Sheriff’s Office representative said.
Code enforcement was addressed as was programs to help the elderly with repairs and brainstorming ideas on what to do with dilapidated houses.
The “hot topic,” as Colon put it, was discussion of the Easter celebration. The celebration has been the site for violence on more than one occasion. It was while this celebration was going late into the night that 20-year-old Markie McCray was shot on April 22. He died the next day.
Road closures, mandating an ambulance to be on standby, accountability, noise and illegal parking, security and safety were just some of the concerns brought up regarding the Easter celebration.
“There were proponents and opponents on both sides,” Colon said. “Since the Easter celebration was such a ‘hot topic,’ it was recommended by Tiffany Green, the president to the HPNC, that a separate meeting be held with local citizens, the promoters of the Easter celebration, business owners, church leaders and interested residents. The community itself will decide on what should happen with the Easter Celebration.”
After the special Easter celebration meeting, law enforcement and county officials will be kept abreast of the neighborhood’s wishes. The HPNC members asked everyone in attendance to help with upcoming projects, whether it was with manpower or monetary gifts. Some of the projects include Highway Park Cemetery restoration and cleanup of Taylor Street, part of an FDOT Adopt-a-Street campaign, and upgrading the Veterans Memorial.
“The Highway Park Neighborhood Council procured a Keep America Beautiful Community Resiliency grant that will match funds raised by the Ministerial Alliance, the Highway Park Cemetery Association, Highway Park Black Businessmen, residents and other supporters,” Colon said.
HPNC meetings are open to the public each second Monday of the month at 106 Washington St. from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, call Green at 863-840-2995 or email highwaypark@yahoo.com. Donations may be made securely online at hpng.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.