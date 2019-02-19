SEBRING — Approximately 250 people attended the Highway Park Rising Gala on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Seven – Sebring Raceway Hotel.
Many of the participants wore African-inspired clothing, which fit perfectly with the theme “Return to Wakanda.” Wakanda is a fictional country created by Marvel Comics and found in Sub-Saharan Africa. It’s also the home of the superhero Black Panther.
“The theme was chosen not only to celebrate ‘Black Panther,’ one of the highest grossing films in history, but to emulate the message of the movie — sharing our world, culture, knowledge and the best we have to offer with others,” the event program stated.
The fundraiser will benefit the Wele Youth Leadership Program, The Star Center and the Veteran’s Memorial. The Wele Youth Leadership Program teaches leadership and entrepreneurial skills to youth ages 11-18 and young adults ages 19-24. The Star Center is an after-school program for at risk youth and families. It focuses on drug and alcohol prevention.
“The Star Center is an awesome program that started in 1991,” Theresa Williams said.
“For years, The Star Center has been a vital resource for the community, especially the kids,” Leslie Portee said. “The kids get tutoring and recreation. The majority of the kids who go there have a positive outcome in life. The kids that go astray usually find their way back. We don’t have a lot of harsh crimes in Highway Park.”
Martha Davis addressed the audience and presented a message from the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The year 2019 marks 400 years since slaves first left Africa, Davis said. The president of Ghana extends an invitation for anyone who is willing to come back home and visit Ghana, she said.
Participants enjoyed live music by HilLegacy Band from Jacksonville, while they dined on a gourmet meal. The tables were elegantly decorated with black and white decorations with a centerpiece filled with black and white feathers and zebra print.
The Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church Youth Choir presented a rousing rendition of “Jerusalem,” that had the audience singing along with them.
The crowd clapped and cheered for Thobos Lubama & Tam-Tam Congo, an African percussion and entertainment group that performs at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Two female dancers performed phenomenal, high-energy African dances that thrilled attendees.
After their performance, one of the dancers said, “Now that you’ve seen what we can do, let’s see what you can do.” Dozens of people flocked to the dance floor and began dancing to the rhythm of the African drums.
The main guest speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell, spoke of the problems associated with racism in America.
“I never dreamed of living in an America where racism and hatred would once again be used as a major weapon of division,” Smith-Powell said. “But, we can stop the Humpty Dumpty effect by taking action from the words once spoken by Benjamin Franklin, ‘We must join or die. For united we stand and divided we fall!’”
Smith-Powell concluded her speech by saying, “Let us keep the dream alive by following after and seeking citizenship in a heavenly kingdom.” She reminded participants to love God with all their hearts, minds and souls.
“Highway Park, stand to your feet, and give glory to God,” Smith-Powell said. “Highway Park, let us hold fast to our dreams.”
When she finished speaking, the crowd joined together in singing “I’ll Fly Away.”
The night was filled with a joyous celebration of all the progress made in Highway Park, and participants opened their wallets for silent auctions and raffle tickets to continue funding the improvements in the area.
