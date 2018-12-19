Anyone visiting Highlands County during the winter months would be sure to see seniors by the thousands heading to golf courses, restaurants and churches. They may not see those dedicated folks who meet weekly during snowbird season to rehearse with the Highlands County Concert Band in preparation for their monthly concerts held from December through March.
This article will focus on some of the ladies who have continued with their love of music throughout life or have recently rekindled a desire to use the skills honed in their youth.
Every band needs a strong percussion section. This is where Kathy Hill steps in using the skills she learned in fifth grade and continued to develop in college where she majored in percussion and classical voice. Hill played accordion in high school and plays some piano and a little acoustic guitar. Being a true percussionist requires an ability to read multiple-line staffs, not just one note at a time and knowing how to play drums, mallets and many of the other auxiliary instruments.
Hill was born and raised in Colorado and met her husband in the college marching band. The couple has four children and eight grandchildren and have lived as far in every compass direction as one can go in the United States. They moved to Highlands County in 2015 and joined the Concert Band soon after arriving.
Community involvement has always been a priority for Hill. She has played in community bands for 28 years and sang in a choir for 24 years. She serves as the volunteer director of public relations for seven congregations of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central Florida.
Lori Jingst, a clarinetist in the band, started playing clarinet and piano in the fourth grade in Charles City, Iowa and continued playing through high school and college.
Jingst, married with two daughters and two grandchildren, moved to Sebring in 1996. Several of her co-workers were in the band and urged her to join, which she did the night they unloaded the moving truck. Although not the oldest member of the Concert Band, she is one of the longest-serving members.
As a Missionary with Baptist Mid-Missions Editorial Bautista Independiente it comes as no surprise that her favorite music is sacred.
Lynne Josselyn started playing the piano at a young age with lessons from her mother, an accomplished pianist. When she was in the sixth grade, her school hired its first music teacher and Josselyn took up the clarinet. Since then, she has learned to play guitar, ukulele and rhythm instruments.
A love of singing led her to perform in church and school choiurs. At the University of Maine, Josselyn was a founding member of a small girls singing group, “The Dirigos.” Her taste in music includes Dixie, bluegrass, New Orleans jazz, spirituals, gospel, classical, Broadway and ballads.
A snowbird, wintering in Sebring since 2009, Josselyn returns to Lubec, Maine each summer where she serves as Pastor of a Congregational church.
To keep fit, Josselyn participates in 5k and 10k races and golfs.
For some, playing in the Highlands County Concert Band is a family affair. Betty Schleis and Mary Kloster followed the lead of their brother, Tom Stadler, dusted off their instruments and joined the concert band. Both claim that they were coerced into joining in the past year but it brought the three siblings together doing what all six childen in the family had done back in Valders, Wisconsin. Neither of the girls had to be forced to practice, they loved music so much.
Schleis started on the accordion when she was 9, graduated to a larger accordion then played clarinet from the eighth grade through high school. It was 58 years later that she picked up the clarinet and worked several hours on many days to get the fingering right. A lover of Christian songs, Schleis has joined the Tanglewood Community Church choir.
Kloster plays alto saxophone and learned to play the guitar as a young adult. Working to pay her way through college didn’t leave time for music but she did pick it up again later and has been playing guitar and singing in a church choir in Wisconsin for 30 years. Music is a big part of Kloster’s life. She used it when teaching childbirth classes and finds that her grandkids really respond when she shares her love of music.
Big band/swing music are Ann Metheny’s favorites. It was 30 years after high school that Metheny picked up her clarinet to play in a community group called “Sentimental Journeys.”
She first attended a Highlands County Concert Band performance in the 90s but it wasn’t until 2011 that she worked up the courage to attend a rehearsal. In 2016 she started to play the bass clarinet in the Concert Band and was invited to join the Skylarks.
Born and raised in Indiana, Metheny and her husband have wintered at Crystal Lake Club since 2003. When not practicing, she can be found playing tennis, table tennis, pickleball or riding her bike.
Vicknell Berrios, a music teacher at Lake Placid Elementary School and harpist in the Concert Band, has taken a winding journey to reach Sebring. Her dad, a musician, noted her ear for music and by the fifth grade she had been accepted into the Caguas Children’s Choir in Puerto Rico.
She wanted to study psychology in university but her passion for the flute was noted and she was invited to the Conservatory of Music in Puerto Rico. Berrios plays flute, piccolo, guitar, piano, handbells, recorder, harp, bombo leguero, cuatro Venezolano and ukulele.
She taught at the San Juan Children’s Choir for 12 years and traveled extensively playing and conducting in Brazil, Chile, England and the U.S. While studying in Boston, Berrios fell in love with the harp.
After moving to Florida in 2012, she joined the Heartland Pops Band and has been with the Highlands County Concert Band for two years.
Although one doesn’t have to be a senior citizen to play in the HCCB, most of the members are retired. Each of the ladies featured in this story encourage others with musical ability to come and join the band. They point out that it is rewarding, that band members are welcoming and most have interesting stories to share.
The Highlands County Concert Band will be held at SFSC on January 24, February 22 and March 21.
Tickets are just $8.00 and can be purchased from any band member or at the door the evening of the concert.
