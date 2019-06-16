LAKE PLACID — For the past 12 years, Lake Placid Hardware has been giving away merchandise. Each spring and fall, customers fill out entry forms whenever they shop at the store. Two lucky winners then get the phone call that their names were picked out of the box.
Store manager Robert Tillis tells them they have each won a $500 shopping spree at his store. The promotion is actually sponsored by the Do it Best Corporation, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lake Placid Hardware is an affiliate of Do it Best, which is a hardware, lumber and building material cooperative in the home improvement industry.
So, on June 10, both winners arrived at the store and were presented with ceremonial checks of $500. The winners are Glenn Hill and William Masters, both regular customers at the store.
Tillis said Lake Placid Hardware is delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make theirsSpring projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores this time of year, and we’re glad that Hill and Masters will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get the job done. We thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation.”
Hill lives in Highland Park Estates, having moved to Lake Placid to improve his health. He is retired now, but was an electrician. Hill said he has so many projects going on he doesn’t know where to start. He’s building a shed and a carport, plus he’s also clearing a vacant lot next door. Tools are going to be his priority with his winnings.
Meanwhile, Masters and his wife, Lynn, live on Lake Crews in Leisure Lakes, having moved to the area six years ago from Dania Beach. They own and operate a 20-acre grove in Venus. But they don’t grow oranges. Their products are lychees and macadamia nuts. This year’s crop has come in and they are busy packing and shipping. He said he shops at Lake Placid Hardware at least twice a week.
Do it Best Corporation has several thousand member-owned locations across the United States and in more than 50 other countries. Lake Placid Hardware is at 190 Plaza Ave, just off U.S. 27, behind Dunkin’ Donut in Lake Placid. The phone number is 863-465-1999. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
