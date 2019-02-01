The Military Heritage Museum recently played a role in something called the Witness to War program. Twenty-two local combat veterans told their stories in a week-long series of interviews.
The point of the program is to preserve the oral history of combat veterans. The effort was important not only from a historical perspective but a generational one. Veterans of conflicts in the Gulf region were interviewed right along with Vietnam, Korean and World War II veterans.
“Because we are the Military Heritage Museum, we talk about the legacy of the military, its members, and what they left (with us) and the sacrifices they made,” the museum’s Kathy Roth told Sun reporter Daniel Sutphin. “We tell the larger story of that by telling the smaller stories.”
Each hour-long video will be edited into a two- to five-minute “war story” designed to provide the next generation with a “foxhole” or “windshield” view of what it was like to fight and survive on land, sea and air, according to the museum’ website. The interviews will be sent to the Library of Congress and other museums nationwide.
The effort clearly showed the museum as a forward-thinking entity that is more than the sum of a few old uniforms in glass cases and vintage weaponry on display. It is a living, breathing entity, very much a part of Charlotte County life.
When it moves from its close quarters at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda to its expansive new digs down the street at the IMPAC building this spring, it will feature state-of-the art exhibits, both static and interactive. The Witness to War interviews will be played on a loop in the Hall of Heroes, a room currently under renovation on the first floor.
It will be a whole new ballgame for visitors – about 67,000 of them a year.
The effort also clearly demonstrated that Charlotte County is home to veterans of conflicts that took place after Vietnam. According to officials of Charlotte County Veterans Services, the veteran population in the county is about 23,000. Vietnam veterans dominate the landscape now. But Gulf veterans are replacing World War II and Korean War veterans as the second-most populous segment in Charlotte.
That’s why it was vital to the authenticity of the local Witness to War effort that it include veterans like Mike Bernicchi, a 36-year-old English teacher at the Charlotte Academy and a sergeant in the National Guard. In November, Mike returned from his third tour in the Gulf region. He was in Syria.
“We were providing fire support (strikes) for our regional partners in the fight against ISIS,” he told the Sun.
The museum deserves another pat on the back – it’s been getting a lot lately – for including the next generation as it prepares to take its next step.
It is showing anyone willing to take notice that it has a vision. Of what it wants to be. Of who it wants to represent in Charlotte County.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
