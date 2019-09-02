Following a tough BatteryTender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires race one in Portland on Saturday, Orlando’s Selin Rollan (No. 87 Sick Sideways) added fuel to his championship hopes with a win in race two. Sebring’s John Dean II (No. 16 Sick Sideways) completed a Portland sweep in the ND1 class with his second win of the weekend.
The victory moved Dean to an 80-point advantage, a margin that earns him $100,000 in support from Mazda for securing the ND1 class championship.
Bryan Ortiz (No. 4 Copeland Motorsports) finished second Sunday to follow up his run to victory in Saturday’s race, with Michael Carter (No. 08 Copeland Motorsports) also making an encore visit to the podium with his third-place finish to boost his prospects in the 2019 Rookie of the Year battle.
Starting from the pole position, Rollan led 24 laps of the 32-lap race, which was a key part of his strategy.
“That was insane and one of the craziest races I have ever been a part of,” Rollan said. “My strategy was to try and lead the most laps, so that is why there were so many lead changes. I was trying to catch as many bonus points as possible after yesterday.”
Rollan fought to stay out front of an eight-car battle for the lead in the first half of the race. In the closing laps, Rollan, Ortiz and Carter pulled away from the field to make it a three-car battle for the win.
A bobble by Ortiz on the final lap gave Rollan a comfortable gap to the checkered flag. The win, Rollan’s fourth of the season, was sweet redemption after a sixth-place finish in Saturday’s race.
“I think we should be close on points going into the last race,” Rollan said. “Obviously it is going to be a big fight between Bryan (Ortiz) and I and I am sure (Robert) Stout is still in it, so it’s going to be an intense one for sure.”
Earning his ninth ND1 win of the season, Dean II has locked up the Championship for previous generation Global Mazda MX-5 Cup cars. Dean held off his main rival, Hernan Palermo (No. 20 Slipstream Performance) for the win.
“It was a fantastic day and the car was perfect,” Dean said. “I was pushing as hard as I could the entire race. In my experience, when you slow down a little bit that’s when you make mistakes. Sarah (Montgomery) is on the podium with me again and we share Harrison Contracting as a sponsor so I’m sure those guys are going to be going nuts at home.”
After making history as the first woman to score a Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup podium Saturday, Montgomery backed it up with another one on Sunday, finishing third after a race-long battle with Carter Weedon (No. 22 Atlanta Speedwerks).
“I have been wanting this podium all year and I have been dreaming of this moment since I first started racing in the MX-5 Cup,” said Montgomery after Saturday’s third-place finish. “For Sick Sideways to give me the car to let me do this, I am just mind-blown and I’m trying to hold back my tears. I’m the first female on the MX-5 Cup podium ever and I am just absolutely thrilled and honored to be here.”
Only two more races remain on the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup calendar; Rounds 11 and 12 will take place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca alongside the NTT IndyCar Series, Sept. 20–22.
