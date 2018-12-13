Since 1962, 186 members have been inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame. Of that 186, only 11 citrus magnates from Highlands County have been inducted – seven from Avon Park, one from Lake Placid, and three from Sebring.
Some of those local men have been inducted into the Citrus Hall of Fame because of their longevity in the industry, as well as positions they held with industry organizations. Some were recognized for their work with citrus diseases, another was recognized for establishing his own laboratory to prove that grapefruit juice could be processed.
All of them contributed to the citrus industry in a way that warrants their recognition.
Another Highlands County resident will be inducted in March, bringing the county’s total to 12. Tim Hurner, a fourth-generation Florida citrus grower best remembered for his career as an IFAS Extension agent, will join the late Richard J. Kinney of Lakeland and Peter McClure of Port St. Lucie as this year’s inductees.
Hurner started as the 4-H and citrus agent in Highlands County in 1965. He served for 30 years in the Extension Office, becoming the county agent in 1977.
The Hurner name is symbolic to the Highlands County Extension Office. Laurie Hurner joined the staff in 2013 as the citrus agent. Continuing to follow in the footsteps of her father, she accepted the position of county extension director in 2015.
The Florida Citrus Hall of Fame was established to honor distinguished leaders who have made significant contributions to the Florida citrus industry.
Nominations can be made by anyone by visiting the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame website, but it is a committee representing various facets of the industry across the state that selects the recipients of the prestigious honor.
Hurner will now be listed along other Highlands County notables: Claude Everett Street, inducted in 1962; Ben Hill Griffin Jr., inducted in 1979; A.R. Updike Sr., inducted in 1995; Joe L. Davis Sr., inducted in 1999; C. Elton Crews inducted in 2004; G. Franklin Ward, inducted in 2006; Norman Todd, inducted in 2008; Robert J. Barben and Frank M. Hunt, both inducted in 2012; John Updike Sr., inducted in 2015; and last year’s inductee, Marvin Kahn.
Want to learn more about the inductees? You can find out more by visiting the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame website at floridacitrushalloffame.com and click on the Inductees button.
The Florida Citrus Hall of Fame also partnered with Florida Southern College to honor the inductees and make their history accessible to the public. The Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay Jr. Archives Center on the campus of Florida Southern houses the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame wall display along with a number of other archives important to the history of the State of Florida.
