Some things can be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt by investigation. In a high school geometry class, everything such as the formula for the area of a circle has to be proved by investigation. I would think an honest president or politician would welcome investigation.

Abraham Lincoln said, “You can fool all of the people some of the time. You can fool some of the people all of the time. But you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

LeRoy Esler

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments