History is history, in other words it is over and you can't rewrite it. Apparently however a move is on that does exactly that. Confederate statues are coming down because they offend some people even though we had a war that produced Confederate heroes.

The state of Maine has dropped the Columbus Day celebration and renamed it “The Native American Day,” along with Notre Dame University that has taken down all murals that depict Columbus’ historic trip to the new world, because after 527 years it has been decided that he (Columbus) is responsible for all the disease, crime and destruction of the Native American population here in America. Never mind that Columbus never made it to America, he is still the bad guy.

Can you believe that?

Kate Smith, the renowned singer who sang “God Bless America” before all the Philadelphia Flyers games, and now after 17 years a statue of her has been taken down because back when she was a teenager she sang a “song” that apparently had some racial overtones, so now she is a persona non grata at the Flyers’ games. She died recently at age 79.

So, while we are on a move to redo history I have a suggestion to go along with the several Democratic candidates running for 2020 that are calling for reparations for descendants of slaves in that historically bad period of our history, why not ask the same for the 140,000 Union soldiers that fought and died trying to stop slavery, many from states that had no slaves. As long as we are into rewriting history we could change a whole bunch of things, the list is endless. We could just say that 9/11 was a bad movie and World War II was the result of a misunderstanding.

Hal Graves

Sebring

