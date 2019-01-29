History will be the final judge determining the performance and effectiveness of our presidents.
During political rallies before and after Trump became president, both Trump and his base would become elated and ecstatic when he belittled his political opponents calling them nasty names and making outrageous promises like building a wall between our country and Mexico and making Mexico pay for it.
At his rallies, people considered him to be like Superman capable of fulfilling any promise he made. Trump became addicted to and craved this love and approval from his base and made difficult or impossible promises to fulfill. President Trump's motivation for continual love and approval from his base became greater than considering what would be best for his country.
As Christians and other ethical people, we can hate no one, but love the sinner and hate the sin.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.