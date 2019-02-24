The weather has been perfect with cooler evening temperatures for people to get out and enjoy a walk after work. The exercise and fresh air are good for us. Despite the benefits, there are also hazards and more often than not those hazards come with four wheels that don’t always stop.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are involved in a small percentage of all crashes, but they make up a large percentage of hit-and-run fatalities. According to Florida Highway Patrol statistics, the state had 90,000 hit-and-run crashes in 2018. Of that number, 59 percent of the hit-and-run fatalities were pedestrians, and 15 percent were bicyclists.
One of those bicyclists killed in a hit-and-run last year happened in Lake Placid. A man was hit while riding along County Road 621. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said the driver of the automobile has never been identified.
Every year in Florida, the number of automobile hit-and-run crashes have remained around 25 percent of all crashes. According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the majority of crashes only result in property destruction, but they can also be deadly.
In 2018, FHP adopted a Stay at the Scene campaign. This campaign reminds drivers involved in accidents that penalties hit and run drivers changed on July 1, 2014 when the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act was signed into law. The statute (section 316.027, Florida Statutes) is named after Aaron Cohen, a 31-year-old avid cyclist and father of two that was fatally struck by an alcohol impaired driver that fled the crash scene in February 2012 in central Florida. The hit-and-run driver found, went to court, convicted and was sentenced to two years in prison, a lesser sentence than what the motorist would have served had he been sentenced on a DUI manslaughter charge.
As a result, the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act imposes a mandatory minimum of four years for a driver convicted of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a fatality. The driver in this situation will also have his license revoked for at least three years and can face up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
If the hit-and-run crash causes injuries, but not death, the driver will have his license revoked for three years and faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
If property damage is the only result of a hit-and-run crash, a convicted driver faces up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Whether it is a bicycle, a motorcycle, a golf cart, a vehicle or a pedestrian, if you are involved in a crash, stay at the scene, unless medically necessary, and call for help. Staying at the scene and immediately calling for help could possibly save someone’s life.
If you have any information concerning any hit-and-run accidents, especially where a life was taken, please call the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477, or report your information via www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Justice should be properly served.
