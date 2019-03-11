Over the past six weeks I’ve tried to ensure that I cover as many aspects of the Biggest Loser program that I can. As I worked my way through the process, I’ve documented injuries, eating habits, meal ideas as well as my workout regimen.
Along the way, those of you reading this column have reached out to me with words of encouragement or to tell me that I inspired you in some way. I’ve received emails, motivational cards in the mail and met many of you in person.
During the past weeks I’ve talked about it being difficult at times and that on a few occasions it’s been incredibly rough. But I never really went in-depth with certain struggles. I held back talking about certain aspects of what I was going through, mostly because I didn’t think it best to put those struggles out into the open.
Did I want several thousand people to know what I was feeling? Did I need my own personal issues aired out in a public forum? At the time the answer was “no.” Some things didn’t need to be shared.
But then I realized that this was the wrong way to look at the issues. Not only is it good to talk someone when things get tough, but it’s bad to keep it all bottled up for too long. This past week, and the past four days, have made me realize that not only was I doing this all wrong, I wasn’t being fair to myself and to this medium.
After all, I am a writer and I do my best work when I put words to paper. Or in this case words to screen.
This week I hit a wall. Mostly metaphorical, but also emotional.
Like every week, there was a weigh-in and for the week I lost a total of 0.75 pounds. Now obviously that’s not much at all and it’s probably foolish to expect five or more pounds every week. But, and this is something I’m sharing here for the first time, when I saw that number I immediately got discouraged. At the same time, I was mentally telling myself that I need to do better, I can do better.
Then, Laura and discussed what could be the reason it was so little and what I should be doing to make it better. The discussion revolved around tweaking my food again by adding more vegetables and more protein. Making sure it’s fresh vegetables and that I drink more water.
The drive home was not good. I broke down. I don’t believe it was one single issue, but more like everything at once and it finally came crashing in on me. Two days prior, during a group workout, I was on the treadmill and felt a pressure in my chest and had to stop.
Turns out it was an anxiety attack.
On Saturday, I found myself at the grocery store looking to pick up some foods for the coming week and by the time I left the store I was having another anxiety attack.
I want to say that I’m not blaming anyone or anything other than my own inability to handle the stress. One way I used to handle stress was to put all my energy into writing fiction when I wasn’t writing at work. I haven’t written any fiction since this program started.
I’m tired all the time. My days usually consist of work, then the Y and home by 7 p.m. Then I shower and make dinner for me. Everyone else has usually eaten by then. By the time I’m done with dinner I’m sleepy and too tired to write very long. I usually end up unable to concentrate and instead put ice on my hip and knee and lay down with my feet up.
But as tired as I am, I still don’t sleep very well. None of this makes me very productive. At least in my own head. It’s enough to drive a guy crazy, or at least to anxiety attacks. It’s a combination of thinking I’m doing the right thing but finding out that either I’m not or it’s not enough and the fact that I’ve been feeling physically and emotionally drained.
So, what’s the solution? Honestly, I have no idea. I do know that as I write this the thought of writing down today’s meals with calorie counts and tracking calories burned is making the anxiety come back. It doesn’t matter how many people tell me that the program works and that you need that accountability to make it work. If it’s stressing me to the point of panic attacks, then I need to reevaluate and find a new approach.
I need to find the calming middle ground. A way to deal with this stress I’m feeling and not get overwhelmed…again.
