Well, here we are beginning week six of Biggest Loser. We’re at the halfway point. The first half of this program has been difficult and painful, but totally worth it. I lost another two pounds last week, bringing the total lost to 30 pounds.
I’ve been walking my two miles on the treadmill, although it was only four days last week. And I know it should be more. It could be more. I managed to walk that mileage in under 50 minutes at least three of those days but all four days were under an hour.
The second half of each walk gets difficult for me, but I do my best to power through when I can. I know it is helping and that if I don’t challenge myself at all then I won’t improve. But, I’m also very conscious of when to stop and when enough is enough. This is probably due to being hurt early on. I don’t want to repeat any of that.
I was asked over the weekend how I could put so much of my personal struggle out there for you all to read. This person said that they would feel very judged and self-conscious and unable to share so much.
I told them that those are some of the very reasons I do share so much. No matter what it is you’re trying to accomplish, if there isn’t anyone championing your efforts or holding you accountable, you’re less likely to achieve that goal. At least in my experience this holds true.
I like having that accountability. Having so many of you watching and following my progress makes a difference. Having someone like Laura VanFleet at the Highlands County Family YMCA overseeing my progress and coaching me on what is good and what is bad as far as weight loss is a big help. Even if we butt heads or have varying views on certain things, I know she is there to push me and to see me succeed.
And I need that just as much as I need you, the readers, cheering me on and following along.
A great example is this past weekend. On Friday evening I attended a going away dinner/party for a coworker and it was held at Don Jose Mexican Restaurant in Sebring. After several minutes of watching me not partake in the chips and salsa, a couple of my coworkers seemed to realize I shouldn’t have the chips and it was discussed what there was I could have and not “cheat” on my new eating habits.
But, thanks to Laura and the Biggest Loser, I don’t “cheat.” That is a bad word and cheaters never win. Besides, it’s not a diet, it’s a new way of doing things — it’s a lifestyle change. I really struggled with what I should and should not have. I also started having thoughts of how much harder it would be to work off whatever it is I did have.
In the end I went with grilled chicken fajitas, but without the tortillas or black beans. The grilled veggies and the chicken were great and the guacamole and fresh lettuce on top made it a satisfying meal. I also chose to stick with water and coffee for my beverage. No sodas or alcohol here. I haven’t had either in six weeks now.
I faced a similar situation the very next afternoon while out with the family. I spent the day out with my wife and kids and we ended up going to Chili’s for lunch, a rare thing for us. Here is where it helps to have your family involved when you are doing something like Biggest Loser, or just trying to lose weight in general.
All four of my family members knew what I could have and what I should stay away from, pointing out suggestions for me to eat as well as things I should stay away from. It was kind of adorable and very helpful. I ended up, once again, with chicken fajitas without the tortillas. Also, delicious.
As I go through the program, we have to write down what we eat throughout the day, as well as the calories, proteins and carbs in each dish. I was very aware of the calorie count in that Chili’s dish and what it would do to my total for the day. Which is something that heavier me would never have considered. It’s always on my mind now.
When someone tells me that participating in the Biggest Loser program changed their life, I understand. It has made me see things in a way that I either just didn’t see before or maybe refused to see. But now that I do, I feel better physically (except for the leg and hip of course, those still hurt daily) and I feel better mentally.
I’ve also been able to fit into a pants size I haven’t worn since at least 2011. So there’s that.
