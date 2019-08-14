Highlands Little Theatre is pleased to present “9 to 5” on the Blackman stage from Friday Aug. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 1. This is not a show you want to miss!
The movie was a huge hit in 1980 with its theme of friendship and revenge in the office. Pushed to the absolute boiling point, three female co-workers become partners-in-crime as they concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigoted boss.
In this outrageously funny performance, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their fantasy of giving their boss, Franklin Hart Jr., just what he deserves.
Pete Pollard is the director of ‘9 to 5’. “I wanted to direct this show even before the rights were available. I’m a big fan of the movie. The score is all Dolly Parton’s music. (Parton played Doralee in the movie). It’s not all country as people would think. It’s great music.
“This is a very funny movie. The timing for it is good as there is so much in the news today about sexual harassment in the workplace.”
His all-star cast includes Dawn Smith (as Violet Newstead), Hannah Summer (as Doralee Rhodes), Margaret Macbeth (as Judy Bernly), Andrew Macbeth (as Franklin Hart Jr.), Kate McIntyre (Roz Keith), Anthony Toler (as Joe), Joel Summer (as Dwayne Rhodes), Trent Strickland (as Josh), Emily Angel (as Missy), Larissa Gonzalez (as Maria), Candice Anders (as Kathy), Tammie Pollard (as Margaret), Aslan Smith (as Bob Enright), Mac Byron (as Tinsworthy), Dean Lundy and Allison Lao (as detectives), Lizz Jones (as the doctor), Kaitlyn Jones (as the candy striper) and Alysia Anders (as the new employee).
Doralee and Dwayne Rhodes are played by real life husband and wife, Hannah and Joel Summers.
“I just wanted to stay in character and keep playing the role of her husband. This is my first time on stage at HLT. My last play was in high school,” said Joel Summers.
“Doralee is a strong women who knows who she is,” said Hannah Summer. “She doesn’t care what others think. She stays true to her husband. She is true to her beliefs as well. I want to be like her. It’s so much fun to play the Dolly Parton character, especially alongside my husband.”
The HLT Series Sponsor is Dental Care of Mid Florida; Show Sponsor is the Highlands News-Sun.
Tammie Pollard plays Margaret. “She’s the office drunk. It’s the funniest ensemble role I’ve ever played. This was a different type of role and a lot of fun.”
Evening shows are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. For tickets you can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.