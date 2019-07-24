Highlands Little Theatre is proud to present “Dancing at Loughnasa” (pronounced loon-a-sa) in the Thakkar Pavilion, July 26-28. This is a very special play that is entered into the FTC (Florida Theater Conference) Festival this summer.
The play is set in Ireland in 1936 and focuses on the Mundy family. The story follows Michael Mundy’s childhood memories of those long ago days in the family home in Ireland. He lives with his mother and her four sisters.
The cast includes Mike McMillan (as Michael Mundy), Elise Chaisson (as his mother, Chris), Sydney Hitt (as Rose), Jennifer Westergom (as Kate), Anna Schmitt (as Agnes), Tracey Schuknecht (as Maggie), Kody Short (as Michael’s father, Gerry) and Allan Grosman (as Father Jack, the sisters older, estranged brother). This talented cast is directed by Laura Wade.
“Michael grew up in an Irish farmhouse back in the 1930’s, with five women” said Wade. “Chris is Michael’s mother and the only one with a child. Michael was born out of wedlock. This is a Catholic family, although the family members have different attitudes toward religion. They have little contact with the outside world, except for Kate, who is a school teacher.
“Rose has the mind of a child, whereas Agnes is a fanatical knitter. Agnes is jealous of the fact that Chris has a child, so she knits gloves for the people in town to buy and then complains about being overworked. Maggie is like the housemother.”
Many of Michaels’ memories of that simpler time are happy when the sisters get a radio and open up to the outside world. They love the music and dance all over the house, especially in the kitchen, while the radio plays Irish tunes.
The oldest brother, Jack, is a priest who has been working with lepers in Uganda. He has been estranged for many years, but comes home when he is ill with Malaria. His reception is mixed as there is a religious tug-of-war in the house as well.
“This is an emotional play that is sweet and heartfelt. In order to bring it to the competition, I had to cut it down to one hour and only use a 10 x 10 foot stage space. The competition rules are very strict.
“This cast will present the play in the FTC Competition on August 10th at the Ritz Theater in Winter Haven. If we win there, we would next go to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the Southeast Theater Conference (SETC),” said Wade.
The music in the play is by Emily Finke on the fiddle. She will be playing live in the competition, but her music has been recorded for the HLT play.
“I’m studying musical theater at FAU (Florida Atlantic University) in their Theater program. I want to continue learning. I wanted to play Chris in 1936 Ireland. She’s a good character,” said Elise Chaisson.
Kody Short is also a Theater major at Palm Beach State. “I just finished Mama Mia. This play looked like a lot of fun, so why not? It was challenging to learn how to speak with a welsh accent.” (The rest of the cast had to learn to speak with an Irish accent).
“This is our first competition and it’s very exciting,” said Mike Millan. “This is a really good play and cast. We want to represent our theater well.”
“My goal this year is to do well in the competition and learn,” said Wade.
Upcoming plays at HLT include “Dancing at Loughnasa” (July 26-28) and “9 to 5” (Aug. 16 – Sept. 1). For more information, you can visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.
