Get ready for a fun evening at Highlands Little Theatre, as they present the smash comedy hit, ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ on stage from through Feb. 3. It’s the second longest off-Broadway comedy which premiered at the Westside Theater in 1996.
A series of vignettes, connected by the central themes of love and relationships, takes a fun look at everything from first dates, to marriage, children and families to the twilight years of life. Many people recognize themselves in some of the skits.
Dental Care of Mid Florida is the Blackman Series Sponsor who made this show and others possible for our community to enjoy.
“We have four core players including Johanna Johnston, Marcus Conerly, Andrew Macbeth and Margaret Macbeth. The other cast members are Larissa Meagher, Benton Hughes, Kathy Helmer, Tom Staik, Tammie Pollard and Pete Pollard. We have live music by Sharon and Tony Jones, on keyboard and guitar,” said Amanda Mercer, director.
“The show is about life and life is funny and not perfect. We’ve all made these mistakes. The format is like “SNL” (Saturday Night Live) skits with the actors playing multiple roles,” added Mercer.
“I play a variety of young guys; married, not married, dating, etc. There is a marriage tango and a wedding scene. It’s really nice to get to play opposite with my wife (Margaret),” said Andrew Macbeth.
“I first play an awkward teen. It’s our first date and we’re both nerds who really want to be the stud and the babe, said Larissa Meagher. “The other role I play is quite different. I’m a typical young woman at a chick flick movie crying out loud. I’m also working on the sound board during the show.”
Benton Hughes plays opposite Meagher and shares sound board responsibilities with her. “I also have contrasting roles. I play the nerdy guy with Larissa in act one. Later on I play a more macho guy. I run the sound board for the show about 75 percent of the time. It’s great to have the opportunity to do both.”
Some real life couples are involved in the performance. There’s Tammie and Pete Pollard, who recently returned after four years in Germany, along with Margaret and Andrew Macbeth. The Mercer family is involved with Amanda directing, DeWayne assisting on stage and daughter Larissa Meagher acting and working on sound.
Be sure to get your tickets now for this adult only show which runs from through Feb. 3. Evening shows are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. For tickets you can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
