SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT) has rescheduled its Sunday matinee performance of “9-to-5 .” Sunday’s performance of the musical will instead be performed at 2:30 p.m. today (Saturday).
Saturday’s evening show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., will not be impacted.
All tickets previously purchased and season ticket seats for Sunday’s performance have been transferred to the Saturday afternoon show and will be honored at the door.
The decision was made in abundance of caution as Hurricane Dorian continues to hold its sights on the region.
“The safety of our patrons and volunteers was forefront in our decision,” said Jennifer Westergom, president of HLT.
Highlands Lakeside Theatre will be holding a work detail at 9 a.m. Sunday to prepare the facility for the storm. Those wishing to volunteer can call the HLT box office at 863-382-2525.
