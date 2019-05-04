Hold them accountable
In response to a front page article on restaurants, where are all of the health inspectors? With the many people that eat out I would think restaurants should be inspected more than once or twice a year and be held accountable. These places can really make you sick.
Restaurants should not allow a dog, even a service dog. I am sure a dog could be left at home or the owner could take out his meal. There are people like me that are allergic to dander. I’ve seen a dog laying on a seat. How would one know if I sat in that seat and had a reaction? I’ve seen a waitress wipe the table, but not the seat.
I’ve seen lipstick covered coffee cups and baby roaches crawl out from under my breakfast plate. Good thing I was done eating before I moved the plate.
Sad to say, I’ve eliminated several places. I am not up to getting sick from neglect of cleanliness or unsafe handling. Folks, these kinds of things can make you sick. If you see something, bring it to the manager’s attention. Maybe it will get corrected or maybe a visit from the health department might correct it. I can only imagine what the kitchens look like.
Palmira Glover
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.