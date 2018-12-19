Congratulations and thanks to the organizers and participants of Saturday night’s stunning holiday boat show on Lake Jackson.
My family and I were so happily entertained and hoped all of our neighbors were watching too! Even the weather was perfect.
The Marvin Kahn family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.