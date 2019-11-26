Garbage schedule
AVON PARK
Garbage pick up for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 27.
LAKE PLACID
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Thursday’s residential pickup.
Thursday, Nov. 28: commercial pickup only.
Friday, Nov. 29: residential and commercial pickup.
SEBRING
Thursday, Nov. 28: no pickup.
Friday, Nov. 29: Thursday’s residential and commercial pickup.
Saturday, Nov. 30: Friday’s residential and commercial.
UNINCORPORATED AREAS ONLY
Thursday, Nov. 28: no service.
Friday, Nov. 29: Thursday’s collection.
Saturday, Nov. 30: Friday’s collection.
Other closings
There will be no school for Highlands County students through Friday, Nov. 29.
Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District offices will be closed all day Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28.
The town of Lake Placid offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
The city of Sebring offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
The city of Avon Park offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
Highlands County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
