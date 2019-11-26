Garbage schedule

AVON PARK

Garbage pick up for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 27.

LAKE PLACID

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Thursday’s residential pickup.

Thursday, Nov. 28: commercial pickup only.

Friday, Nov. 29: residential and commercial pickup.

SEBRING

Thursday, Nov. 28: no pickup.

Friday, Nov. 29: Thursday’s residential and commercial pickup.

Saturday, Nov. 30: Friday’s residential and commercial.

UNINCORPORATED AREAS ONLY

Thursday, Nov. 28: no service.

Friday, Nov. 29: Thursday’s collection.

Saturday, Nov. 30: Friday’s collection.

Other closings

There will be no school for Highlands County students through Friday, Nov. 29.

Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District offices will be closed all day Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28.

The town of Lake Placid offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

The city of Sebring offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

The city of Avon Park offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

Highlands County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

