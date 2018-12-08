The Lake Placid Garden Club would like to share a “heartfelt” thank you to the following: the four beautiful homes and their hostesses and the “weed free” garden complete with the green thumb gardener hostess.
Bunches of “handclaps” to our sponsors — Publix, Heartland National Bank, Alan Jay, and Wauchula State Bank, plus several individual donations who helped support our fundraising event this year. All of these generous donations helped make our tour a “huge success.”
A special thanks to all the visitors for sharing a wonderful day with us.
Last, but not least, “kudos” to our fun loving members for all their hard work, handiwork, donations and baked goods. Our fundraiser was truly a wonderful event and a special kickoff to the holiday season.
Thank you again for helping assist many of our Lake Placid youth by supporting scholarships, camperships and sponsorships — this is our major yearly fundraiser. We hope you will continue to support this annual event.
The Lake Placid Garden Club meets the second Wednesday of each month from September through May at the American Legion on U.S. 27. Social hour is 11:30 and lunch begins at 12. Come and join us.
Sandy Otway
Publicity Chair
Lake Placid Garden Club
