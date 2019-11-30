SEBRING — The holiday rush to find the right gifts includes for many getting that gift wrapped up and shipped out in time for Christmas.
There is still time to ship holiday packages to most worldwide locations, but if you wait too long you will have to pay more to get it there by Dec. 25.
Alligator Pack & Ship owner Mark McKelvey said Friday with Thanksgiving being so late in the month (the latest date it can be) people haven't figured out that December starts this weekend.
"If you want to not pay a ton of money going air service, ship out in the next two weeks so it can go ground service," he said. "I expect it to be busy from here on out. In fact, I have already noticed, in the past two weeks, it has been considerably busier.
"I am expecting the big rush to start Monday and carry through the new year."
Alligator Pack and Ship is at 4200 Sebring Parkway, Sebring.
The U.S. Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much last-minute shopping starts.
Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 9, while the week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery.
Additionally, the Postal Service predicts that nearly 2.5 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards, will be processed and delivered the week of Dec. 16.
The U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver more than 28 million packages per day between Dec. 16-21, and will average 20.5 million packages per day through the remainder of the year.
The Postal Service expanded Sunday delivery on Nov. 24 to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities, and anticipates delivering more than 8 million packages on Sundays in December.
Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.
The deadlines for domestic mail (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) are: First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 20; Priority Mail Service - Dec. 21; Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23; and USPS Retail Ground - Dec. 14.
The deadline is today for First-Class International Service to Africa and Central and South America. The deadline is Dec. 7 for First-Class International Service to other locations.
For military mail the deadline is Dec. 4 for Parcel Airlift Mail for all zones. The First-Class Mail Service deadline is Dec. 9 for one zone and Dec. 11 for the other four military mail zones.
Check online at usps.com for all the mailing and shipping holiday deadlines.
FedEx reports it expects to kick off the peak holiday shipping season with record package volume on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, moving more than 33 million packages through its global network on that day alone. The company also expects to more than double its average daily package volume on the two Mondays that follow.
McKelvey noted that Alligator Pack and Ship will have an ice cream truck, with free ice cream, at its Sebring Parkway location from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 23 for customer appreciation day.
